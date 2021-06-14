Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

XOM stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

