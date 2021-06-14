Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

