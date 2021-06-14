Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.44 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,092 shares of company stock worth $170,958. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

