Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.13. The company had a trading volume of 290,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The company has a market capitalization of $950.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.