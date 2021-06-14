Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.16. The stock had a trading volume of 391,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $947.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

