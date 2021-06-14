Faceter Trading Up 12.8% This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $2,021.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

