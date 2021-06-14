FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.00.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $279.01 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

