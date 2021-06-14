FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

