FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $56,259.77 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00168360 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00185275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01036632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,342.16 or 1.00140265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

