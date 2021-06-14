Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $16.90. 87,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,206. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

