Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,206. The company has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

