Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the May 13th total of 817,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FAMI stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

