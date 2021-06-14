FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 13th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $518,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FAT opened at $12.54 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 73.35% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.54%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.