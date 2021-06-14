FCA Corp TX Acquires 1,243 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

