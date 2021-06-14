FCA Corp TX Boosts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.30% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,877.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

