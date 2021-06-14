FCA Corp TX Buys 11,773 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521,036 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,405,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71.

