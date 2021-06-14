FCA Corp TX Has $4.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 714,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.