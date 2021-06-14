FCA Corp TX Has $5.06 Million Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,752 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund comprises about 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

