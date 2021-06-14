FCA Corp TX Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.12 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

