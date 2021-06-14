FCA Corp TX Invests $3.12 Million in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.15% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns bought 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $19.57 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

