FCA Corp TX Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

