Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,271.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001600 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

