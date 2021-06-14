Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.81

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.81 and last traded at $124.10, with a volume of 1140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.61.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.