Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $214.04 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and $14.04 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00798881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.48 or 0.07930639 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

