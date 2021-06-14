FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. FFBW has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FFBW worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

