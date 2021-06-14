FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Down 38.9% in May

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRANQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41. FHC has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
About FHC
