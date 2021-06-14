Financial Comparison: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35%

33.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 27.72 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -40.47 Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.32 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -54.00

Castlight Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GoodRx and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.87%. Castlight Health has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Summary

GoodRx beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

