Financial Contrast: Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) versus Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conrad Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $207.36 million 0.34 $90,000.00 N/A N/A Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -274.50

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries -1.07% N/A N/A Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conrad Industries and Score Media and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Score Media and Gaming has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.93%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Score Media and Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

