Financial Review: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) & Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Inozyme Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 83.18 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.34 Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million ($5.11) -3.26

Inozyme Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inozyme Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -58.24% -49.18% Inozyme Pharma N/A -56.24% -41.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.09%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics beats Inozyme Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. It also develops AGLE-177, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes cystinuria and research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

