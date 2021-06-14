Financial Survey: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 17.79% 9.58% 3.48% Otter Tail 11.11% 11.88% 4.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDACORP and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 1 2 0 2.25 Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.77 $237.42 million $4.69 21.49 Otter Tail $890.11 million 2.32 $95.85 million $2.34 21.20

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Otter Tail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. IDACORP pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Otter Tail on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

