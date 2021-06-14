Financial Survey: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Zuora has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zuora and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blackbaud 0 3 2 0 2.40

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Blackbaud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Zuora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.19 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -26.47 Blackbaud $913.22 million 4.09 $7.72 million $1.56 49.04

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackbaud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.52% -39.88% -16.79% Blackbaud 0.32% 15.89% 3.70%

Summary

Blackbaud beats Zuora on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Outcomes, and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause Grants Connect and YourCause CSR; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

