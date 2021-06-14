Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $14.54. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

