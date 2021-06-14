FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $247.28 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.