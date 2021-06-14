FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

