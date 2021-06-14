FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.