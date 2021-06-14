FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

