FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 7,550 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.41. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

