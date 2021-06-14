Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,259,300 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the May 13th total of 2,811,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS FGRRF opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, Internet of Thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

