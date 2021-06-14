FinNexus (FNX) Price Tops $0.0800

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $655,371.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.85 or 0.00792958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00084465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.47 or 0.08012945 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

