Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 345,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,156. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.04. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

