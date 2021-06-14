Finning International’s (FTT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,945. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0050394 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,969 shares in the company, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

