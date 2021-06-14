FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $987.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

