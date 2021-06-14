FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FINV opened at $8.28 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.04.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.