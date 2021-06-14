FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FINV opened at $8.28 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.