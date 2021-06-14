FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Volume Tops $47.89 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $54.39 million and $47.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001768 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 763,797,052 coins and its circulating supply is 242,108,296 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

