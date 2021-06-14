Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $77,962.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

