First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.50 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

