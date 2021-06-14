First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 850,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,271. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

