First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $17.42. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 47,451 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.