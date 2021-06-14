First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,139. The company has a market cap of $707.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

