First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in May

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

